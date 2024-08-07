Police say they ready for any trouble

Police have said they are fully mobilised and ready to respond to any disturbances in Hastings tonight ahead of planned action by far right demonstrators.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as community leaders in Hastings have made a joint statement. The statement was issued by Hastings MP Helena Dollimore and Hastings Council Leader Julia Hilton, as well as other figures from the faith community. It urged people not to get involved in any counter reaction and read:

“We know that many across the community are concerned about reports of planned far-right action this evening (Wednesday 7 August). We have given our local Sussex Police team our full backing in taking the strongest possible action to keep our community safe. Be in no doubt, anybody who engages in criminal activity and violent disorder will face the full force of the law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As community leaders, we are coming together to urge everyone in Hastings to let the police do their job today, and not get drawn into any counter-action that may make the work of our police harder. The best way to show that those seeking to divide us will not succeed is to simply go about our business as usual.

“This week we have seen many wonderful events as part of Old Town Carnival week. These charity events will continue as planned this evening and show the best of our community. This is the true spirit of Hastings, not the scenes of violent, racist thuggery we have seen elsewhere in the country.

“To those who feel targeted because of the colour of your skin or your faith, please know that this violent mob do not represent our country or British values. Hate, racism and thuggery have no place in our town.”

Police issued a statement to say: “We are fully mobilised and ready to stop anyone who threatens the unity of our communities. We’re aware of online information about possible events in Brighton and Hastings tonight – please be assured that we are prepared.“There will be more police officers on the streets all day and we have plans in place to respond to any incidents. To anyone thinking about taking part in violent disorder – don’t do it. You will regret it, and the ramifications will stretch far beyond the end of any incidents.”

Have you read? Shops in Hastings town centre close today ahead of planned far right action