Police record 9 people speeding in Rother village

Rother Police announced on their social media pages today (August 31) that they had helped a Community Speed Watch (CSW) team monitor Peasmarsh.

A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “With reports of speeding and anti-social driving in Peasmarsh, Rye, we went along to the village and joined the amazing volunteers from the CSW team.

“Unfortunately, we registered 9 people driving over 36mph and one person doing over 40mph in a 30mph zone.”

Community Speed Watch is an educational scheme designed to help people reduce speeding traffic though their community.

It enables volunteers to work within their community to raise awareness of the dangers of speeding and to help control the problem locally.