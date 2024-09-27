Police reissue security and awareness advice to motorcycle owners following small rise in thefts across Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have reissued security and awareness advice to motorcycle owners following a small rise in thefts across Eastbourne over the past seven days.

Police have said that in Eastbourne, the force has seen a slight increase in the reporting of motorcycle thefts across the town in the last week with five motorcycles being reported as stolen in the last seven days.

Chief Inspector Lewis for Eastbourne said: ‘Whilst we have seen a small increase in reports in comparison to the week before; overall reporting of theft continues to decrease since the launch of Operation Portman.

“Recent figures continue to reflect the efforts of local teams and communities in both targeting offenders and highlighting offences in the area.

“Alongside our investigations, patrols and targeted police actions a total of 11 arrests have since been made linked to Op Portman, along with a number of motorcycles either being located by police or reunited with their owners.

“We would also like to thank communities for their reporting of both crime and suspicious activities, as well as continue to encourage residents to further report any thefts or information around motorcycle thefts at the time to us online or by calling 101 quoting Op Portman’.

“Owners of two-wheeled vehicles are also encouraged to visit the Secured By Design website; supported by police, to gain valuable advice and tips to help protect their property from theft.

“In an emergency or theft in progress always call 999.”