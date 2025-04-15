The missing man, named as Nathan, was last seen at Littlehampton railway station around 8.35pm on Tuesday, April 8. There are ‘concerns for his welfare’, police said.

A spokesperson for Arun Police said on Wednesday, April 16: “We are continuing our search to find missing Nathan, from Littlehampton.

“Our officers are carrying out enquiries and searches to locate the 33-year-old.

“The last reported sighting of him is now in East Street, Littlehampton at around 8.46pm on Tuesday, April 8.

“We have released another image of Nathan who is 5ft 8in, slim with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured long sleeved round neck top, jeans and trainers.

“He has links to Crawley and Brighton.”

If you see Nathan or know where he is, call 999, quoting Operation Morton.

