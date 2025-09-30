Police have released a CCTV image of a missing Hastings man who they say are ‘growing increasingly concerned for his welfare’.

Sussex Police said Vinnie Dominey was last seen at his home on Friday night (September 26)

A police spokesperson said: “Our officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the 22-year-old.

“We have released a CCTV image of Vinnie in Gladstone Terrace, Hastings which was captured in the very early hours on Saturday (September 27).”

The CCTV image of Vinnie Dominey from Hastings. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said Vinnie is about 5ft 10ins tall and has a brown curly mullet.

He was last seen wearing light blue baggy trousers, a white ‘Hokusai’ jumper (pictured) and a silver necklace. He was not wearing any shoes.

Detective Inspector Rob Tillyer said: “We’re urging the public to check any CCTV, doorbell, dash cam or mobile footage captured in the Whitefriars Road to West Hill area of Hastings from midnight on Friday, September 26 and in the following days onward as we seek to establish Vinnie’s next movements.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and his family are desperate to know where he is.”

Vinnie Dominey. Picture: Sussex Police

Vinnie also has links to Bexhill and Reading, in Berkshire, however he is believed to be on foot in the Hastings area.

Please phone 999 if you see Vinnie or know where he is, quoting Operation Barnham.