Police release new image of 25 year-old missing in Eastbourne in urgent appeal
Sussex Police have released a new image of a 25 year-old missing from Eastbourne in a urgent appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Tabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have released a new photo as we continue to search for Tabitha, 25, who is missing from Eastbourne.
"Tabitha is described as 5’4” and slim, with blonde hair.
"She was last seen in Brighton on Sunday (October 22), wearing white tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, and trainers.
"If you see Tabitha, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting 456 of 22/10.”