Police release new image of 25 year-old missing in Eastbourne in urgent appeal

Sussex Police have released a new image of a 25 year-old missing from Eastbourne in a urgent appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have released a new photo as we continue to search for Tabitha, 25, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Tabitha is described as 5’4” and slim, with blonde hair.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex Police

"She was last seen in Brighton on Sunday (October 22), wearing white tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, and trainers.