Police release new image of 25 year-old missing in Eastbourne in urgent appeal

Sussex Police have released a new image of a 25 year-old missing from Eastbourne in a urgent appeal.
By Sam Pole
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:32 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:37 BST
Tabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have released a new photo as we continue to search for Tabitha, 25, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"Tabitha is described as 5’4” and slim, with blonde hair.

Tabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex PoliceTabitha, 25, was last seen on Sunday, October 22. Picture: Sussex Police
"She was last seen in Brighton on Sunday (October 22), wearing white tracksuit bottoms, a grey jumper, and trainers.

"If you see Tabitha, or have any information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting 456 of 22/10.”

