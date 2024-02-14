Police renew appeal after assault on teenage boy on a bus in West Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
It follows a report that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a man on the 700 bus service at a stop in Market Road, Chichester, on August 20 at 6.30pm.
The bus was travelling between Chichester and Littlehampton.
A previous appeal issued images of a man police wished to trace to help with their enquiries.
Now, officers have issued an image of two more people they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.
The first is described as a woman who wore a white dress, and the other is a man with tattoos on his arms who wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans.
Witnesses or anyone who recognises them are asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1140 of 10/08/2023.