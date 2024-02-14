Police renew appeal after assault on teenage boy on a bus in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows a report that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a man on the 700 bus service at a stop in Market Road, Chichester, on August 20 at 6.30pm.

The bus was travelling between Chichester and Littlehampton.

A previous appeal issued images of a man police wished to trace to help with their enquiries.

Police investigating a report of an assault on a teenage boy on a bus near Chichester have issued a fresh appeal. Picture: Sussex Police

Now, officers have issued an image of two more people they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The first is described as a woman who wore a white dress, and the other is a man with tattoos on his arms who wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans.