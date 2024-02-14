BREAKING

Police renew appeal after assault on teenage boy on a bus in West Sussex

Police investigating a report of an assault on a teenage boy on a bus near Chichester have issued a fresh appeal.
By Sam Pole
Published 14th Feb 2024, 17:31 GMT
It follows a report that a 16-year-old boy was assaulted by a man on the 700 bus service at a stop in Market Road, Chichester, on August 20 at 6.30pm.

The bus was travelling between Chichester and Littlehampton.

A previous appeal issued images of a man police wished to trace to help with their enquiries.

Police investigating a report of an assault on a teenage boy on a bus near Chichester have issued a fresh appeal. Picture: Sussex PolicePolice investigating a report of an assault on a teenage boy on a bus near Chichester have issued a fresh appeal. Picture: Sussex Police
Now, officers have issued an image of two more people they wish to speak with in connection with the incident.

The first is described as a woman who wore a white dress, and the other is a man with tattoos on his arms who wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises them are asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1140 of 10/08/2023.

