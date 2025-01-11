Sussex Police said officers are continuing to search for Bridgid, who was last seen in the Meads area of Eastbourne.

The first appeal was published on Monday, January 6 – and was renewed on Saturday morning (January 11).

The latest appeal read: “Bridgid is 68, 5ft 4in, has blonde/grey wavy hair, blue eyes and wears brown glasses.

"She is also thought to be wearing a red duffle coat, like the one she is wearing in this photo.

“Bridgid is softly spoken with an Irish accent.”

Police said she has links to Kent and Eastbourne, adding: “If you see Bridgid, call 999 quoting reference 471 of 06/01.”

