Police renew appeal after Eastbourne woman disappears: Dial 999 if you see her

Published 11th Jan 2025
Updated 11th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
The police have renewed an appeal for help after a woman disappeared from Eastbourne.

Sussex Police said officers are continuing to search for Bridgid, who was last seen in the Meads area of Eastbourne.

The first appeal was published on Monday, January 6 – and was renewed on Saturday morning (January 11).

The latest appeal read: “Bridgid is 68, 5ft 4in, has blonde/grey wavy hair, blue eyes and wears brown glasses.

"She is also thought to be wearing a red duffle coat, like the one she is wearing in this photo.

“Bridgid is softly spoken with an Irish accent.”

Police said she has links to Kent and Eastbourne, adding: “If you see Bridgid, call 999 quoting reference 471 of 06/01.”

Missing Eastbourne woman

Missing Eastbourne woman

