Police had originally issued an appeal on September 17, but John has not been found as of yet.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are continuing to search for John, who was last seen in Bexhill.

“John is 60, around 5'9", and has long dark and grey hair. He was wearing a long-sleeved black top, grey full length cargo style trousers and bright yellow and green trainers.

“John has links to both Brighton and Norwich. He may travel to these areas on public transport.

“If you see John, we ask you call 999 quoting reference 361 of 13/09.”