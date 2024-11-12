Police renew appeal for missing 47 year-old from Chichester – Officers are ‘concerned for her welfare’

Sussex Police have renewed their appeal for a 47 year-old who is missing from Chichester.

Lorraine, 47, was last seen on October 30, and officers from the force are concerned for her welfare.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We're still searching for Lorraine, who is missing from Chichester.

“The 47-year-old was last seen at about 10.20am on October 30.

“She has links to Eastbourne, and to Fareham, Gosport, and Southampton in Hampshire.

"Lorraine is 5'1", with brown hair worn in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long knee-length padded jacket, dark blue jeans, black trainers, and carrying a black Nike rucksack.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare and anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 432 of 30/10.”

Photo: Sussex Police

Photo: Sussex Police

Photo: Sussex Police

