Police renew appeal for missing Sussex teenager last seen in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 15:41 BST
Sussex Police have renewed their appeal for a 16 year-old who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal for Tina, 16, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne.

"She was last seen in the town at 2pm on August 19.

"Tina is slim, 5’8”, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top, black joggers, and black slider shoes.

"She has links to Hastings, Bexhill, Newhaven, Crawley and Burgess Hill.

"Anyone who sees Tina or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1527 of 20/08.”

Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19. Picture: Sussex Police

Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

