A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are continuing to search for Lauren, who has been reported missing from the Kemptown area of Brighton.

“Lauren, 33, is 5’4” tall, with blonde hair and a fringe. She was last seen wearing a black gilet, cream jumper, light blue jeans and white trainers.

“CCTV captured Lauren in Eaton Place, travelling towards Brighton seafront on Sunday, March 23 at around midday.

“As well as Brighton, Lauren also has links to Worthing.

“If you have any information to help us find Lauren, call 999 quoting reference 507 of 23/03.”

1 . Police renew appeal for woman missing from Sussex Police renew appeal for Lauren, 33, missing from Sussex Photo: Sussex Police