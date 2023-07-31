Police renew urgent appeal for missing 15 year-old with links to East Sussex

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Dylan, also known as Xylo, who has been reported missing and may be in Sussex.
"The 15-year-old was reported missing from Lincolnshire on Wednesday, July 19, but has links to Brighton, Seaford, Newhaven and Peacehaven, and Eastbourne.
"He was last seen at Brighton Railway Station at about 10.50pm on Wednesday.
"Dylan is slim, 6’, with shoulder length brown hair. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black hooded top, light grey-coloured camouflage long-length shorts, and black trainers.
"Anyone who sees him is asked to report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 9 of 20/07.”