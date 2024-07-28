Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jul 2024, 10:07 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2024, 10:12 BST
Caravans have been set up an encampment in Sussex leading to a police response.

Pictures show a travellers camp set up at Lancing Beach Green on Friday, July 26, which includes a number of caravans.

Police were seen liaising with the encampment after being called to numerous encampments across the county over the past several weeks.

On July 15, a group of travellers set up camp on Goring Gap, which lead to Sussex Police, on July 18, authorising a notice – under Section 60c of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act – to clear the ‘unauthorised encampment’ on Aldsworth Avenue.

A group then set up camp in Worthing on July 19 after 11 caravans left Goring Gap.

Camps have also been set up in Stone Cross and Chichester.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said previously: “If there are any issues with anti-social behaviour then this should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1048 14/7 to enable the Police to link individual issues around this situation.

“Please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/gypsies-and-travellers/ for more information.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment about the camp.

Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

1. Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

2. Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

3. Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

4. Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex

Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PoliceSussexSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.