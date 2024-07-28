Pictures show a travellers camp set up at Lancing Beach Green on Friday, July 26, which includes a number of caravans.

Police were seen liaising with the encampment after being called to numerous encampments across the county over the past several weeks.

On July 15, a group of travellers set up camp on Goring Gap, which lead to Sussex Police, on July 18, authorising a notice – under Section 60c of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act – to clear the ‘unauthorised encampment’ on Aldsworth Avenue.

Camps have also been set up in Stone Cross and Chichester.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said previously: “If there are any issues with anti-social behaviour then this should be reported to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting CAD 1048 14/7 to enable the Police to link individual issues around this situation.

“Please visit https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/gypsies-and-travellers/ for more information.”

Sussex Police have been approached for comment about the camp.

1 . Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Police respond to new traveller camp in Sussex Police respond to new traveller camp in SussexPhoto: Eddie Mitchell