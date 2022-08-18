Police respond to reports of ‘racing, speeding and noisy vehicles’ in Rye
Police said one driver was arrested for failing a roadside breath test in Rye after residents complained of loud, racing vehicles.
Rother Police made the announcement on their social media pages today (August 18).
A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “You said… Racing, speeding and noisy vehicles in and around Rye on Sundays.
“We teamed up with the Road Policing Unit & Sussex Safer Roads Partnership, resulting in several tickets plus one driver being arrested for failing a roadside breath test.”