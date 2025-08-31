Demonstration takes place in Worthingplaceholder image
Police say 'no arrests made' after protest takes place in Worthing

By Henry Bryant
Published 31st Aug 2025, 12:03 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2025, 15:09 BST
The demonstration took place in Worthing.

On Saturday, August 30, a demonstration took place in Worthing town centre.

On social media, the Trans Liberation Front Brighton said they were in attendance to show support for the trans community and would be holding a protest.

Photos show the protest taking place,

A statement from Sussex Police read: “We facilitated a planned protest in Worthing on Saturday (30 August) and worked to keep disruption to the public to a minimum.”

Superintendent Adam Smith also added: “There were no arrests made and I would like to thank the public for their patience while the protest took place.”

