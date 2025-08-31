Police say 'no arrests made' after protest takes place in Worthing

On Saturday, August 30, a demonstration took place in Worthing town centre.

On social media, the Trans Liberation Front Brighton said they were in attendance to show support for the trans community and would be holding a protest.

Photos show the protest taking place,

A statement from Sussex Police read: “We facilitated a planned protest in Worthing on Saturday (30 August) and worked to keep disruption to the public to a minimum.”

Superintendent Adam Smith also added: “There were no arrests made and I would like to thank the public for their patience while the protest took place.”

