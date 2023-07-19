Police search for man with links to Eastbourne who is wanted on recall to prison
Police said they are searching for a 27-year-old man who has connections to Eastbourne and is wanted on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Temesken Gurr is described by police as slim with short, black, curly hair.
He also frequents the Bexley and Bromley areas of London, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230132983.”
