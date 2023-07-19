NationalWorldTV
Police search for man with links to Eastbourne who is wanted on recall to prison

Police said they are searching for a 27-year-old man who has connections to Eastbourne and is wanted on recall to prison having breached the terms of his release licence.
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

Temesken Gurr is described by police as slim with short, black, curly hair.

He also frequents the Bexley and Bromley areas of London, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47230132983.”

Police said Temesken Gurr, 27, has links to Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex PolicePolice said Temesken Gurr, 27, has links to Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police
