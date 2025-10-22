A statement from Sussex Police wrote: “At around 11.10am today (22 October), police received a report of a man seen with a suspected firearm in Firth Road, Bognor.”

"Due to the close proximity of nearby schools, police advised them to implement temporary lockdown procedures while searches of the area were carried out.

All schools have since reopened.

"Wider search activity, including armed officers, is ongoing, and a visible police presence continues in the area.

"Anyone with information or footage that may assist the investigation is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting reference 450 of 22/10. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Photos from Freelance Photographer Eddie Mitchell showed the temporary lockdown at The Regis School in place.

1 . Police search for man with suspected firearm in West Sussex. Police search for man with suspected firearm in West Sussex. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . Police search for man with suspected firearm in West Sussex Police search for man with suspected firearm in West Sussex. Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . Police officers on hunt for man with suspected firearm Police officers on hunt for man with suspected firearm Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL