A police spokesperson said: “Darren is white, 5’6” and very slim.

“He has short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jumper, grey jeans and Nike trainers.”

He may have travelled to either Goring or Bognor, they said.

Police said 17-year-old Darren from Portslade was last seen at around 8pm on Saturday (April 9). Picture: Sussex Police.