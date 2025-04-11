The police have appealed for help on social media after 17-year-old Callum was reported missing from Brighton.

"Callum was last seen in the city on Monday morning (April 7) and concerns are growing for his welfare,” a police spokesperson said.

"He is described as 5ft 10in and of slim build. He has a tattoo on his left hand and wears his hair in cornrows.

"It is not known what clothing he is wearing, but he often wears black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a black jacket.

"Callum is known to have links to Worthing, as well as Brighton.”

If you see him or know where he is, police said to call 101 quoting serial 589 of 07/04.

