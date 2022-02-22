Police search for missing Eastbourne teenager

Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Eastbourne.

By Jacob Panons
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 10:56 am

Officers said Darcie Goobie has been missing from the address where she was living in Eastbourne since Saturday, February 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Darcie is described as white, 5’1”, with long black hair in a ponytail and dark eyes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas with pictures on them, a red coat and white Nike trainers with a red tick, and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1477 of 19/02. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220222-105206001

“She has links to both Hastings and Eastbourne.”

Officers said there is concern for her welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1477 of 19/02.

PoliceSussex PoliceNikeHastings