Police search for missing Eastbourne teenager

Officers said Darcie Goobie has been missing from the address where she was living in Eastbourne since Saturday, February 19.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Darcie is described as white, 5’1”, with long black hair in a ponytail and dark eyes.

“She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas with pictures on them, a red coat and white Nike trainers with a red tick, and was carrying a black handbag.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1477 of 19/02.

“She has links to both Hastings and Eastbourne.”

Officers said there is concern for her welfare.