Police search for missing Eastbourne teenager

Officers said Darcie Goobie has been missing from the address where she was living in Eastbourne since Saturday, February 19.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Darcie is described as white, 5’1”, with long black hair in a ponytail and dark eyes.
“She was last seen wearing pink pyjamas with pictures on them, a red coat and white Nike trainers with a red tick, and was carrying a black handbag.
“She has links to both Hastings and Eastbourne.”
Officers said there is concern for her welfare.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1477 of 19/02.