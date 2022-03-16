Police search for missing Hailsham woman

Officers said Sue, 56, was last seen on Sunday, March 13, at 1.30pm in Hailsham town centre.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Police are concerned for her welfare and are appealing for anyone who sees her to contact us.
“Sue is white, 5’5”, of medium build, with short brown hair.
“She was possibly wearing a skirt, black leggings, floral red Dr Martens boots and was carrying a large red handbag.”
Officers said Sue has a missing front tooth and is known to frequent the Brighton area.
Anyone who sees Sue is asked to contact police on 999 if it’s an emergency, or otherwise online or via 101 quoting serial 674 of 13/03.