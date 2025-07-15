Police search for missing London girl with links across Sussex
A statement from Chichester Police on X read: “Have you seen Lexi, who has been reported missing from London?
"The 15-year-old was last seen in London on 8 July at 1.30 pm.
"She is believed to be in Brighton, but also has links to Hove, Portslade and Chichester in Sussex, as well as in Portsmouth in Hampshire.
"Lexi, from Wandsworth, is 5'6" with long blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a grey tracksuit, or black jeans, a black beanie style hat, and black Nike trainers.”
Police added that anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts should report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 47250137761.
