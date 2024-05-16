Police search for missing man from Bognor Regis - Dial 999 if you see him

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 16th May 2024, 08:02 BST
The police have appealed for help from members of the public after a man was reported missing from Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police said officers are searching for the man, named as Josh, ‘who is missing from Bognor’.

"Josh is 32, around six foot tall, of slim build and has short dark hair,” a police spokesperson said.

"He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and trainers with a dark coloured baseball cap.

“He also currently has injuries to his hands.”

Josh has links to both Bognor Regis and Crawley, police said, adding: “If you see Josh, call 999 quoting reference 676 of 15/05.”

