Police are appealing for help in a search for a man missing from Horsham.

Officers say they are concerned for the welfare of the man, named as Lee, and are urging people to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson said: “Lee is 39, 6ft tall, has cropped hair and was last seen wearing a blue V-neck T-shirt with rolled sleeves in the West Street area of Brighton.