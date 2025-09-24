Police search for missing man with links across Sussex
Police in Sussex, who are searching for a missing man, have released a CCTV image.
A social media appeal was published by Arun Police on Wednesday (September 24).
"We are looking for missing James from Bognor,” the appeal read.
"The 33-year-old was last seen in Tangmere on Monday (September 22) at 5.45pm.
“We have released a CCTV image of James who is 6ft, with short dark blonde hair and was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue shorts green wellington boots and a black rucksack.”
Police said James has links to Brighton, Chichester, Arundel, Portsmouth and Southampton.
If you see James or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call 101, quoting serial 733 of 22/09.