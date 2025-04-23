Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police are searching for a missing man from Oxford, who has links to Sussex.

TVP (Thames Valley Police) West Berkshire posted an appeal on Easter Monday (April 21).

"Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to find a man who has been reported missing from Oxford,” a spokesperson said.

"Stephen, aged 54, was reported missing yesterday (April 20), having not been heard from since March 30.

“Stephen’s car, a blue Mazda 3, was abandoned by a field on the Ridgeway near Southfields, Aldworth, West Berkshire; it is thought to have been there since March 31.

“Stephen is 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, and may be wearing blue or black jeans, an open necked top, with a walking coat and boots. He is known to carry a backpack with him.”

Stephen also has links to Littlehampton, West Sussex, police said.

Detective Sergeant Peter Warne, based at Oxford police station, said: “We are extremely concerned for Stephen’s welfare and have been working hard to find him since he was reported missing yesterday.

“Stephen’s from Oxford but his car was found abandoned on the Ridgeway near Aldworth, where we believe he went for a walk on March 31.

“We will be searching the Ridgeway, with support from Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue, so please don't be alarmed if you see police activity in the area.

“We are appealing for the public’s help to locate him so if you see Stephen, such as if you are in the Ridgeway area, please call 999, quoting reference number 43250192691.”

Arun Police shared a social media appeal, adding: “Can you help our colleagues in Thames Valley find missing Stephen?

"He is known to have links to the Littlehampton area.”

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts should make a report on the Thames Valley Police website.