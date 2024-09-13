Adur and Worthing Police shared a photo of two 17-year-old girls this afternoon (Friday, September 13).

"We’re concerned for the welfare of Chloe and Ruby, both 17, who have been reported missing and believed to be together,” the social media post read.

"Chloe, who was reported missing from Worthing on September 9, uses a wheelchair and is described as slim, with blonde highlighted brown hair, and was wearing a nose piercing and casual clothes and trainers.

"Ruby, who may be travelling on local buses with Chloe, was reported missing from her home in Littlehampton on September 8. She has dark blonde straight hair usually worn in a bun. She is slim and 5ft 3in.”

If you have seen Chloe and Ruby – or have any information on where they might be – you are asked by the police to call 101, quoting serial 0847 of 08/09.

