Police search for missing teenager in Chichester

Liam, 14, was last seen at around 3pm on Tuesday (October 14). Photo: Chichester Police

The police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in West Sussex.

"We are searching for Liam, who has been reported missing from Chichester,” a police social media appeal – on Thursday, October 16 – read.

"He is described as 5ft 7in tall, with short blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and all black Nike trainers.

"Liam also has links to Littlehampton and Yapton.”

If you see Liam, you are asked to call 101 – quoting serial 1390 of 14/10.