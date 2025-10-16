Police search for missing teenager in Chichester
The police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in West Sussex.
Liam, 14, was last seen in Chichester at around 3pm on Tuesday (October 14).
"We are searching for Liam, who has been reported missing from Chichester,” a police social media appeal – on Thursday, October 16 – read.
"He is described as 5ft 7in tall, with short blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and all black Nike trainers.
"Liam also has links to Littlehampton and Yapton.”
If you see Liam, you are asked to call 101 – quoting serial 1390 of 14/10.