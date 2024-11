Adur and Worthing Police said it is ‘concerned’ for a 16-year-old boy named Jaxson, who is missing from Lancing.

Police said Jaxson has short blond hair, adding: “He was last seen wearing dark clothing including cargo trousers, and may be also wearing a green Nike bum bag and black rucksack.

“Jaxson has links to both Worthing and Brighton as well as Lancing, and may travel between these areas.”

If you see Jaxson, call 101, quoting reference 952 of 10/08.