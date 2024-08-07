On August 7, Adur and Worthing Police appealed for the public’s help to find Tyler, 17, who had been reported missing from Brighton.

In an update on August 13, a police spokesperson said: “We are continuing our appeal to locate missing Tyler, aged 17, from Brighton.

"He was last seen at about 10.55pm on August 3 in the city, but also has links to Horsham, Hassocks, Bognor and Worthing in West Sussex.

"Tyler is tall with short brown hair and of stocky build. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black trainers and carrying a black backpack.”

Anyone who sees Tyler or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101, quoting serial 158 of 04/08.

