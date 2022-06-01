Aleksander Saleta, 52, called police when his vessel started taking on water and he was unable to get ashore.

The police, coastguard teams, the coastguard helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat carried out an extensive search of the sea and coastline around Newhaven Fort on Monday night and Tuesday but were unable to locate him or the vessel.

After an extensive search for three hours on Monday and five hours on Tuesday, the Newhaven’s all-weather lifeboat stood down, as nothing was found.

The police said Aleksander is from the Plumstead area of south east London where he has links.

Anyone who has seen him, or an inflatable vessel in the area, or has any information about his whereabouts has been asked by police to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 1404 of 30/05.