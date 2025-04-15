Police searching for missing Littlehampton man - Dial 999 if you see him

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 17:38 BST
The police have launched an urgent search for a missing man from West Sussex.

The man, named as Nathan, was last seen at Littlehampton railway station around 8.35pm on Tuesday (April 8) and there are ‘concerns for his welfare’, police said.

A spokesperson for Arun Police added: “We are urgently searching for 33-year-old Nathan, who has been reported missing from Littlehampton.

“He is described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured long-sleeved round neck top, jeans and trainers.

“Nathan has links to Crawley and Brighton.

“If you see Nathan or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1374 of 11/04.”

