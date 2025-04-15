The man, named as Nathan, was last seen at Littlehampton railway station around 8.35pm on Tuesday (April 8) and there are ‘concerns for his welfare’, police said.
A spokesperson for Arun Police added: “We are urgently searching for 33-year-old Nathan, who has been reported missing from Littlehampton.
“He is described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured long-sleeved round neck top, jeans and trainers.
“If you see Nathan or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1374 of 11/04.”