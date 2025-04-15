The man, named as Nathan, was last seen at Littlehampton railway station around 8.35pm on Tuesday (April 8) and there are ‘concerns for his welfare’, police said.

A spokesperson for Arun Police added: “We are urgently searching for 33-year-old Nathan, who has been reported missing from Littlehampton.

“He is described as 5ft 8in and of slim build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light coloured long-sleeved round neck top, jeans and trainers.

“Nathan has links to Crawley and Brighton.

“If you see Nathan or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1374 of 11/04.”

