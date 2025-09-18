Police searching for wanted man with West Sussex links - 'do not approach him'

Police have said 'do not approach' this man.

Police are searching for a wanted man with links to the West Sussex area.

A statement from Chichester Police read: “We’re searching for Dominic Mizzi, 23, who is wanted for recall to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

"His offences relate to making threats to kill.

"Dominic has links across Sussex and is known to frequent the Littlehampton and Bognor Regis area.

"Dominic may be travelling with Mason McGarry.”

Police added that if you see him or know his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting crime reference 47250182687.