Police seek missing 15-year-old from Newhaven

Sussex Police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing from his Newhaven home on July 17.

Kieran Elkins is described by officers as white, 5’7”, slim with broad shoulders and with brown hair worn with a flick fringe.

When last seen he was wearing black jeans, grey and black Nike trainers, an Armani jumper and a black hooded top.

Police say it is not the first time he has gone missing and it is thought he may have access to other clothing and may be living with friends.

He may be in the Lewes, Ringmer or Brighton areas.

Anyone who sees Kieran or knows of his present whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 582 of 18/07.