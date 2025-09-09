Calls to revoke the licence of a Hailsham pub are set to go in front of councillors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (September 15), a Wealden District Council licensing panel is due to consider an application from Sussex Police, which calls to revoke a premises licence attached to the The Railway Tavern in Station Road.

Sussex Police says the pub has been linked to violent incidents over the past year, arguing pub’s landlord, Phillip Ashby, “appears to have lost control” of the establishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pub has been closed for several weeks, after an incident outside the premises on August 14.

The Railway Tavern in Station Road, Hailsham. Image credit: Wealden District Council

In a statement posted on the pub’s Facebook page at the time, Mr Ashby, who has been the pub’s premises licence holder and Designated Premises Supervisor since 2017, said The Railway Tavern would not reopen under his ownership. This voluntary closure, which is referenced within the council’s papers, does not appear to have affected the police application, which is set to move ahead to the hearing next week.

Within the application, Inspector Simon Burroughs of the Sussex Police Licensing team said: “The Railway Tavern is situated in a residential area surrounded by houses, flats and businesses.

“Residents, made up of young families, professionals and the retired, are regularly subjected to incidents of violence, public disorder, loud music (speakers in the garden both from the pub itself or customers bringing their own speakers), shouting and swearing, as well as drug use and suspected supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the poor management of the venue residents living nearby have their day-to-day lives disrupted on a regular basis, disrupting their sleep and general peace and quiet both day and night, resulting in them living in fear of what might come next.”

The application says police officers have conducted drug swab tests at the premises on several occasions. During a visit in April, Police say they found levels of cocaine contamination in the pub’s toilets, which are “not generally experienced in any other environment than somewhere that has been in direct contact with a bulk amount of the source narcotic.” Police say these tests also found a “high” level of cocaine contamination on the edge of a pool table.

Police also carried out drug swab tests in July and say they found even higher levels of cocaine contamination in the pub’s toilets than were found on the previous visit.

The Sussex Police application also lists 23 incidents linked to The Railway Tavern between October last year and July. These reports reference violence, underage drinking, antisocial behaviour and drug-taking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement submitted to the council, Mr Ashby responds with further details about most of these incidents, setting out how staff had intervened on numerous occasions to defuse conflict and eject problem customers. He repeatedly questions whether the pub could reasonably have been expected to take a different course of action on these occasions.

Within the statement, which was submitted in July, prior to the pub’s current period of closure, Mr Ashby also said he was “utterly opposed to drugs use” and had “told all known dealers that if they are caught dealing on the premises they will be reported to police.”

Mr Ashby acknowledges fault for one incident in which he acknowledges a 16-year-old girl was able to drink alcohol on the premises on April 12th this year.

In his statement, Mr Ashby said: “In summary, I think I have acted correctly in all situations apart from the one where I inadvertently allowed someone to buy a drink and pass it to an underage girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I defuse situations as far as I can. Far from being frightened, I am sometimes criticised for being too quick to step between parties that are squaring up. Numerous people will back that up as they are the ones that have told me to be more careful. It’s the occasional unpredictable character … that causes me concern.

“If tensions return later once the protagonists have left the bar I do not think I can reasonably be expected to intervene. Within the premises I have protection of CCTV but in the street I have nothing and am not physically equipped to stand between angry young men outside my own premises.”

Mr Ashby concludes his statement by saying he is unsure whether he wants to challenge the revocation application, but indicates he may need to retain the licence in order to sell the pub as a going concern.

The police application is supported by the council’s Environmental Health team. In a statement, this team notes how the council had received a number of noise complaints linked to loud music and antisocial behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s website also includes a statement from a neighbour who supports the licence being revoked. This statement restates reports of disturbances and antisocial behaviour.

The licensing panel is set to make a decision after hearing from all interested parties.