Police seize stolen items during pre-planned raid on Worthing home

Sussex Police officers seized a range of stolen items during a pre-planned raid earlier this week.

The raid took place at approximately 5pm on Monday night (February 11), with officers storming an address in Worthing.

A spokesperson for the police force said it was a pre-planned action in relation to the handling of stolen goods, and police seized a number of suspected items, ‘including meat, cheese, perfumes and cleaning products.’

Two women, aged 44 and 20, and two men, aged 48 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and bailed until May, pending further enquiries.