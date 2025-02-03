Police still looking for missing 13-year-old West Sussex girl

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 07:23 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 07:39 BST
The girl also has links to Crawley, Margate in Kent and London, Arun Police says.

On Monday, February 3 at 1.44 am, Arun Police published a missing person appeal on their Facebook page. The appeal reads: “We are searching for missing 13-year-old Sapphire from Yapton.

"She was last seen on Saturday 1 February at 2pm.

"She is 5' with black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white football top and black Nike Air Max trainers.

"She has links to Crawley, Margate in Kent and London.”

Police added that if you see her, to phone 999 quoting serial 1406 of 01/02.

Related topics:PoliceCrawleyKentLondonYapton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice