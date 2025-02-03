Police still looking for missing 13-year-old West Sussex girl

The girl also has links to Crawley, Margate in Kent and London, Arun Police says.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, February 3 at 1.44 am, Arun Police published a missing person appeal on their Facebook page. The appeal reads: “We are searching for missing 13-year-old Sapphire from Yapton.

"She was last seen on Saturday 1 February at 2pm.

"She is 5' with black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white football top and black Nike Air Max trainers.

"She has links to Crawley, Margate in Kent and London.”

Police added that if you see her, to phone 999 quoting serial 1406 of 01/02.