Police still looking for missing 13-year-old West Sussex girl
The girl also has links to Crawley, Margate in Kent and London, Arun Police says.
On Monday, February 3 at 1.44 am, Arun Police published a missing person appeal on their Facebook page. The appeal reads: “We are searching for missing 13-year-old Sapphire from Yapton.
"She was last seen on Saturday 1 February at 2pm.
"She is 5' with black hair worn in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white football top and black Nike Air Max trainers.
Police added that if you see her, to phone 999 quoting serial 1406 of 01/02.