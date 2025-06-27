Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex

Police stopped and assisted a mobility scooter rider after they were spotted driving on the A27 in East Sussex.

The rider was spotted on the carriageway on the A27 Polegate bypass at approximately 12.30pm on Friday, June 27.

Pictures show the rider pulled up on the side of the carriageway at the bypass, accompanied by police officers.

On the government’s website it states that mobility scooters cannot be used on motorways, in bus lanes and in cycle lanes.

Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.

