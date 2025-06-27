The rider was spotted on the carriageway on the A27 Polegate bypass at approximately 12.30pm on Friday, June 27.
Pictures show the rider pulled up on the side of the carriageway at the bypass, accompanied by police officers.
On the government’s website it states that mobility scooters cannot be used on motorways, in bus lanes and in cycle lanes.
Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.
1. Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex
Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex Photo: JAMIE CHESHIRE / EDDIE MITCHELL
2. Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex
Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex Photo: JAMIE CHESHIRE / EDDIE MITCHELL
3. Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex
Police stop and assist mobility scooter on A27 carriageway in East Sussex Photo: JAMIE CHESHIRE / EDDIE MITCHELL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.