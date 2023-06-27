In a statement Eastbourne Police said: “This weekend officers from your Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out on the roads conducting various vehicle safety checks, including those for excess speeding and ASB driving, as well as educating drivers and visitors to the area around the ‘fatal5’ driving offences under Operation Downsway.“Earlier this year a new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was put in place by Eastbourne Borough Council and Sussex Police to help tackle anti-social driving on major routes around Eastbourne.“The PSPO is designed to stop anti-social driving which includes; dangerous and aggressive driving, speeding, illegal manoeuvres, racing and excess noise from vehicles in areas including around Beachy Head, the seafront and Lottbridge Drove.“Whilst patrols and checks continue over the summer, we continue to encourage local residents affected by ASB driving in the area to report incidents online or by calling 101.