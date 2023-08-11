Police in Sussex are set to patrol 'serious violence hotspots' across the county to help tackle knife crime and serious violence.

The patrols come as part of Operation Valley, which aims to tackle knife crime and serious violence in the summer months launches

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We take knife crime and serious violence seriously.

"This week, additional uniformed and plain-clothed officers are patrolling serious violence hotspots at high-risk times, to make sure our county is a safe place to live, work and visit.