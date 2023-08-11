The patrols come as part of Operation Valley, which aims to tackle knife crime and serious violence in the summer months launches
In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We take knife crime and serious violence seriously.
"This week, additional uniformed and plain-clothed officers are patrolling serious violence hotspots at high-risk times, to make sure our county is a safe place to live, work and visit.
"They will be deployed in Brighton, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Polegate as well as Bognor Regis, Crawley and Worthing.”