Police to patrol 'serious violence hotspots' across Sussex

Police in Sussex are set to patrol 'serious violence hotspots' across the county to help tackle knife crime and serious violence.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:41 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 08:49 BST

The patrols come as part of Operation Valley, which aims to tackle knife crime and serious violence in the summer months launches

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We take knife crime and serious violence seriously.

"This week, additional uniformed and plain-clothed officers are patrolling serious violence hotspots at high-risk times, to make sure our county is a safe place to live, work and visit.

"They will be deployed in Brighton, Eastbourne, Hailsham and Polegate as well as Bognor Regis, Crawley and Worthing.”

