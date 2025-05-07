Police 'urgently' searching for missing man from Durrington

Have you seen Sullivan?

Have you seen this man?

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police officers are ‘urgently’ searching for a man who has been missing from Durrington since yesterday (May 06).

Sullivan was last seen at about 4pm, and is believed to have links to Littlehampton and London. Officers say they are concerned for his welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sullivan is 5'9" with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a beige jumper, black jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a small brown teddy bear,” a spokesperson said.

Anyone who sees Sullivan or knows his whereabouts is urged to call 999 and quote serial 901 of 06/05.