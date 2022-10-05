Police urgently searching for missing Peacehaven man
Police are urgently looking for a man who has gone missing from Peacehaven.
Patrick Connelly, 89, uses the bus to travel, and police say he could be in Seaford, Newhaven, Eastbourne or Hastings.
Police described Patrick as white, of average build, 5’6” and wearing a light beige overcoat, a light blue shirt, grey trousers, and a backpack.
Officers believe he may be carrying a walking stick.
Anyone who sees Patrick is asked by police to report it to them on 999 and quote serial 875 of 04/10.