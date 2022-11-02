Police 'very concerned' for missing Bognor Regis man - Dial 999 if you see him
Police officers have asked members of the public to keep an eye out for a missing Bognor Regis man.
Sussex Police said officers are ‘very concerned’ for Joe Winchester, who was reported missing from Bognor today (Wednesday, November 2).
Police said Joe is 36-years-old, 6ft 1in and has short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper and trousers, mint green shoes and has a yellow backpack, police said.
A spokesperson added: “If you see him, call police on 999 quoting 379 of 02/11.”