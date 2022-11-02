Edit Account-Sign Out
Police 'very concerned' for missing Bognor Regis man - Dial 999 if you see him

Police officers have asked members of the public to keep an eye out for a missing Bognor Regis man.

By Sam Morton
35 minutes ago

Sussex Police said officers are ‘very concerned’ for Joe Winchester, who was reported missing from Bognor today (Wednesday, November 2).

Police said Joe is 36-years-old, 6ft 1in and has short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a grey jumper and trousers, mint green shoes and has a yellow backpack, police said.

A spokesperson added: “If you see him, call police on 999 quoting 379 of 02/11.”

