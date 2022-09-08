Police visit Bexhill school to discuss cyber bullying

Police have praised students of Bexhill Academy after officers visited the school to deliver a talk focused on cyber bullying.

Rother Police spoke with Year Eight pupils during the visit on Wednesday (September 7).

A Rother Police spokesperson said: "A great morning at Bexhill Academy advising and educating Year 8 around the law and online hate.

"We discussed the law around Cyber Bullying and hate messages on social media platforms and the harm this type of behaviour causes to other youngsters.

"As always it was a very lively discussion with lots of debate and great ideas. It was good to see that youngsters are very aware of the harm that cyber bullying and online hate can cause.