Police visit Eastbourne primary school as part of ‘Mini-Police’ scheme

Sussex Police have visited a primary school in Eastbourne over the past few months as part of its ‘Mini-Police’ scheme.

PCSO Ellie Clark from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team has been dropping in on Shinewater Primary School each week to deliver presentations and activities as part of the ‘Mini-Police’ scheme.

The Mini Police scheme is a voluntary engagement scheme for primary school children aged 8 to 11 years old, and is a police engagement programme delivered with the support of Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) from the local neighbourhood police team.

The aim of Mini Police is to provide school children with a ‘fun and interactive way to introduce children to a positive experience of policing, insights into policing including talks on low level crime, how to spot dangers, and who to speak to, as well as offering them a chance to get involved in the local community’.

PCSO Ellie Clark, who has been trialling the scheme at the school in her local ward said: “Since joining the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Eastbourne, I have always enjoyed getting involved in primary school visits and engaging with young children, with the goal of building strong relationships between youngsters and the police.

"I decided at the beginning of this year that I wanted to do more than just visit schools in my area, and was introduced to the ‘Mini Police’ scheme; it was exactly what I wanted as it allows me to engage with children who have shown an interest in policing, or help reach out to those who may have had a less positive experience of the police in the past.

“We are now on week five of nine with the children, and the positive feedback that I am getting from the children, the teachers and the parents has been amazing.

“A big well done to all our Mini Police at Shinewater Primary for their input, enthusiasm and keenness to participate!".