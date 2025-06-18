Police visit Eastbourne residents to discuss fraud prevention and scam awareness

Members of Eastbourne’s Neighbourhood Policing Team visited local residents to give a presentation on scam awareness and fraud prevention.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team’s visit to the Hawthorns was part of Sussex Police’s Operation Signature which is aimed to ‘not only sharing advice and tips on the signs to spot in scams or frauds, but works to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, in arming them with the tools to help prevent them from becoming victims of frauds or subject to any further financial loss’.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Increasingly fraud is becoming more complex and deceptive, and all too often we sadly see much of which is targeted at vulnerable and elderly people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Preventative measures to support and protect potential victims can include, helping them to change their phone number to an ex-directory number, contacting family to suggest power of attorney, assisting with mail re-direction or offering them advice on call blocking devices and referring them to other support services.

Members of Eastbourne’s Neighbourhood Policing Team visited local residents to give a presentation on scam awareness and fraud prevention. Picture: Sussex Police

“More information on Operation Signature, and the signs to spot in scams and frauds to share with loved ones, or elderly or vulnerable family and friends can be found on our Sussex Police website.”