Police visit Eastbourne residents to discuss fraud prevention and scam awareness
The team’s visit to the Hawthorns was part of Sussex Police’s Operation Signature which is aimed to ‘not only sharing advice and tips on the signs to spot in scams or frauds, but works to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities, in arming them with the tools to help prevent them from becoming victims of frauds or subject to any further financial loss’.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Increasingly fraud is becoming more complex and deceptive, and all too often we sadly see much of which is targeted at vulnerable and elderly people.
“Preventative measures to support and protect potential victims can include, helping them to change their phone number to an ex-directory number, contacting family to suggest power of attorney, assisting with mail re-direction or offering them advice on call blocking devices and referring them to other support services.
“More information on Operation Signature, and the signs to spot in scams and frauds to share with loved ones, or elderly or vulnerable family and friends can be found on our Sussex Police website.”