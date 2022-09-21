Police want to speak to man after Eastbourne fish and chip shop robbed twice in one week

Police have described the man as white, of slim build, wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

Odyssey Fish and Chips in Terminus Road was broken into on Saturday (September 3) and again on Wednesday (September 7) with cash taken from the premises on both occasions, police said.

The footage shows a man entering the shop between 00.35am and 00.45am on September 7, and officers would like to identify him as part of their ongoing enquiries.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have described the man as white, of slim build, wearing a black hooded top and blue jeans.

Investigating officer A/PS James Bunkin said: “Crime against a business is not a victimless crime – the owner of the shop has been impacted both financially and emotionally following two burglaries in a matter of days.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

“The victim, like many, is a small business owner trying to make an honest living in challenging economic circumstances. This type of offence places every increasing pressure on them.

“We are conducting numerous enquiries to confirm if the two break-ins are linked and find out who was responsible for them. I encourage anyone with information to please get in touch with us.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area around the relevant times, is asked by police to contact them online or by calling 101 quoting serial 39 of 07/09.