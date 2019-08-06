Police warning as dangerous pills linked to suspected overdoses circulate within East Sussex

Police have asked people to be aware that a dangerous batch of pills is currently circulating within East Sussex and has been linked to several suspected drugs overdoses.

The pills are being offered as Xanax, also known as Alprazolam and used medicinally to treat anxiety, but it is thought they may have been mixed with chemicals that could make them potentially lethal.

In Hastings, emergency services have responded to at least three incidents involving “Zannies” in the past 24 hours, and officers are also investigating a drugs-related death that may be connected to these.

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “We would strongly advise anyone who has consumed such tablets to seek urgent medical attention and to safely dispose of any of these tablets they may have.”

Anyone with information about who supplying the pills is asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 413 of 05/08.

Alternatively they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555 111.

