Police ‘working to locate’ missing teenager last seen in Hastings

The force has said that Lilly, 15, has links to Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne and Brighton and is 'likely using public transport to travel'.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are working to locate Lilly, who is 15 and was last seen in Hastings.

“Lilly is 5'6" and has long dark hair. It is unknown what she might be wearing.

"Lilly is from the Cumberland area and is likely using public transport to travel. In Sussex, she has links to Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne and Brighton.

"If you see Lilly, call 101 quoting reference 197 of 14/05.”

